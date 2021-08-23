Bournemouth sign winger Morgan Rogers on loan from Manchester City
Bournemouth have announced the signing of winger Morgan Rogers on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.
The deal for the 19-year-old includes an option to make the move permanent.
Rogers joined City from West Brom in 2019 and spent the second half of last season on loan at Lincoln, featuring 28 times and scoring six goals.
Bournemouth chief executive Neill Blake told the club’s official website: “Morgan has all the attributes to become an outstanding player which Manchester City clearly recognised when they signed him.
“He had a good grounding in the academy at West Brom and enjoyed a fruitful loan spell with Lincoln City in League One last season, helping them reach the play-off final.
“We are absolutely delighted to have secured his services and he can only add to what is a young, talented and exciting squad of players – we very much look forward to working with him.”