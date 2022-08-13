Brad Potts’ stunning volley secures Preston victory away to Luton

Brad Potts scored a stunning winner as Preston picked up their first league victory of the season with a 1-0 triumph at Luton.

The hosts had the first effort on 10 minutes, as Luke Freeman dragged wide from the edge of the box, before the midfielder’s free-kick was met by Carlton Morris, only to see Freddie Woodman gather comfortably.

Preston had the lead on 18 minutes, though, with a magnificent goal from Potts, who met Robbie Brady’s deep cross at the back post with a brilliant flying volley that gave Ethan Horvath no chance at all.

Town barely looked like equalising for the remainder of the half, as Preston went closest to a second, James Bree giving the ball away and the experienced Brady denied by a full-stretch Horvath.

After the break, the visitors tried to double their advantage as they continued to prove a goal threat, Jordan Storey rifling over from distance and Brady’s free-kick dribbling through to Horvath.

Luton were restricted to desperate pot shots at this point, Jordan Clark’s effort taking a big deflection and never testing Woodman.

Morris headed wide when Clark did well to fashion a cross from the left-hand side as the hosts still could not create any meaningful opportunities.

Home substitute Elliot Thorpe sent over a dangerous delivery which eventually dropped to Allan Campbell, who sliced his volley frustratingly wide of the target, while Bree’s free-kick drew a crucial block from Ben Whiteman.

With eight minutes left, the Hatters created their best chance of the entire match, Bree’s dinked through ball was into the path of the onrushing Cauley Woodrow and he beat Woodman, but could not keep it down, seeing his effort going inches over.

Troy Parrott looked to add to Preston’s lead, firing straight at Horvath, before Luton’s talisman Elijah Adebayo spun his man well and strode into the box, but shot wastefully over.

On-loan Spurs attacker Parrott might have put the result beyond doubt in the closing stages, manufacturing some space inside the box and then shooting straight at Horvath.

Although Town tried to go long to force an equaliser, it was not their day, and they are still without a victory this term, failing to bounce back from a disappointing Carabao Cup exit against League Two side Newport in midweek.

For the visitors, they saw the game out clinically to record what was a first victory at Kenilworth Road since 1999.