Bradley Johnson rescues a point for MK Dons against Burton
Bradley Johnson’s late equaliser prevented MK Dons from slipping to the bottom of Sky Bet League One after a battling 1-1 draw with fellow relegation strugglers Burton.
Victor Adeboyejo’s 29th-minute penalty – his 11th goal of the season – put the Brewers on course for a precious win, but midfielder Johnson pounced with an 84th-minute header to rescue a priceless point.
Midfielder Cameron Borthwick-Jackson rifled wide for the visitors early on, before Adeboyejo shot straight at Dons goalkeeper Jamie Cumming.
Forward Mo Eisa went close for the hosts when he fired wide of a post, but midfielder Josh McEachran’s clumsy challenge on Corrie Nbada gifted the Brewers a penalty and Adeboyejo slotted home.
Scottish defender Daniel Harvie was thwarted by a smart save from Burton keeper Ben Garratt, while midfielder Conor Grant had a shot deflected wide for the Dons.
Substitute Will Grigg went close to levelling, but it was Johnson who headed in Dawson Devoy’s cross to ensure the much-needed points were shared.
