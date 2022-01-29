29 January 2022

Brandon Goodship’s own goal gives Aldershot stoppage-time win at Weymouth

Brandon Goodship scored an own goal in stoppage time as Aldershot secured a 1-0 win at Weymouth

The National League clash appeared to be heading towards a draw and a useful point for the hosts in their scrap for survival.

But Goodship put the ball through his own net following Toby Edser’s late free-kick.

Weymouth remain nine points adrift of safety with Aldershot 15th.

