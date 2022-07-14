14 July 2022

Brentford granted planning permission to improve training facilities

By NewsChain Sport
14 July 2022

Brentford are one step closer to a “significant improvement” to their training facilities after Hounslow Council granted planning permission for new buildings at Jersey Road.

The initial plans, now subject to approval by the Mayor of London, are for a temporary facility to be operational “by the end of the year” that will be used by the club’s first and B teams for the next five years.

Brentford’s long-term vision includes plans for a permanent, state-of-the-art performance centre on the site.

A club statement read: “This decision means that the club can replace the existing buildings at Jersey Road. The new training facility, whilst temporary, will be of a much higher standard and represent a significant improvement on what we have now.

“It will act as a stepping-stone towards our longer-term vision for a state-of-the-art performance centre.”

The announcement follows a consultation process with the local community, and preliminary works are now underway.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Met Office warns lives could be at risk with all-time record temperatures likely

news

Conservative MPs vote in second ballot as Penny Mordaunt comes under fire from rivals

news

Loyalty to PM stopped me quitting, says Truss as she hails ‘record of delivery’

news