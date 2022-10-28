Brighton wait on Joel Veltman ahead of Chelsea clash
Brighton could be without defender Joel Veltman for Chelsea’s visit to the Amex Stadium.
Veltman came off during the 3-1 defeat at Manchester City last weekend with a calf injury.
Kaoru Mitoma and Adam Lallana are back in training and should be included in the matchday squad.
Mateo Kovacic should be available for the visitors as Graham Potter makes his return to the south coast.
The midfielder came off late on in the Champions League win in Salzburg but was only suffering fatigue.
Kalidou Koulibaly (knee) is nearing a return but will miss out, as will longer-term absentees N’Golo Kante, Reece James and Wesley Fofana.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Webster, Dunk, Veltman, March, Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Caicedo, Trossard, Welbeck, Steele, Mitoma, Lamptey, Van Hecke, Estupinan, Turns, Enciso, Gilmour, Sarmiento, Undav, Colwill.
Chelsea provisional squad: Arrizabalaga, Mendy, Silva, Chalobah, Azpilicueta, Cucurella, Chilwell, Jorginho, Kovacic, Loftus-Cheek, Zakaria, Chukwuemeka, Gallagher, Sterling, Havertz, Mount, Aubameyang, Broja, Pulisic, Ziyech.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox