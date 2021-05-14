Bristol City release 12 players as Nigel Pearson begins rebuilding his squad
Nigel Pearson says Bristol City are entering a “significant transition period” after the Sky Bet Championship club announced 12 players are leaving Ashton Gate.
Famara Diedhiou, Jack Hunt, Jamie Paterson and Nathan Baker are among the familiar faces departing at the end of their contracts this summer.
Adrian Mariappa, Hakeeb Adelakun, Henri Lansbury, Liam Walsh, Marley Watkins, Tommy Rowe and Rene Gilmartin are also being released, while loan signing Steven Sessegnon returns to Fulham.
Boss Pearson, who last month signed a three-year deal after taking over on an interim basis in February, told the club’s official website: “I have spoken with each departing player and wish them all well in the next stage of their careers.
“We are entering into a significant transition period for the club and central to that is deciding which players can take this club forward.
“The first element of that is largely done and now it’s about looking forward to who we can bring in as we build towards next season.”
Contract discussions are ongoing with defender Danny Simpson and forward Andreas Weimann.