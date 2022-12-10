Bristol City return to action with impressive win at Rotherham

Bristol City kickstarted their season after the World Cup break with a 3-1 victory at Rotherham.

The Robins had not won at Rotherham since 1995 but an own goal, Joe Williams and Cameron Pring bucked the trend and also ensured they leapfrogged Rotherham in the Championship table.

It was a first league win since mid-October for Nigel Pearson’s side who made the most of their opportunities at the New York Stadium.

Rotherham did the early pressing and Ben Wiles registered the first shot on target. He darted through the midfield but struck straight at goalkeeper Max O’Leary after cutting onto his right foot.

Ollie Rathbone’s shot then had to be diverted for a corner by Andy King as Rotherham cranked up the pressure.

Disaster struck for the Millers against the run of play at the other end as Bristol City went ahead on 14 minutes when Nakhi Wells’ cross was hammered into his own net by Wes Harding.

Rotherham responded well and levelled on 25 minutes. Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s backpost cross was perfect for Chiedozie Ogbene and the Republic of Ireland international made no mistake.

The visitors regained the lead on 30 minutes after again getting in down the left-hand side. Tommy Conway crept to the byline and his cross was turned in from close range by Williams after Viktor Johansson palmed it into his path.

Dan Barlaser then tested out O’Leary with a shot from the edge of the box but the keeper was equal to it.

Chances were at a premium in the first 20 minutes of the second half and Rotherham manager Matt Taylor introduced two strikers off the bench in an attempt to try and get back into the match.

The first major chance of the second period fell to City’s Alex Scott as he latched onto Lee Peltier’s hashed clearance and drew a tremendous diving save out of Johansson.

City secured the victory from the next attack on 73 minutes with Scott’s whipped cross being diverted in by Pring for his first ever Robins’ goal.

Rotherham substitute Georgie Kelly laid on a good chance for Wiles but the midfielder’s effort from the edge of the box was diverted for a corner.

The home side kept going with another replacement, Scott High, producing a diving stop from O’Leary with a long-range effort.

Antoine Semenyo could have added another for the visitors in the final minutes but he made a mess of a counter-attack with only High back defending for Rotherham.

O’Leary continued to frustrate the Millers and he denied Kelly a consolation goal deep into injury time with a diving save.