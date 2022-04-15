15 April 2022

Bromley halt winless streak by beating Eastleigh

By NewsChain Sport
15 April 2022

Bromley ended a run of 10 games without a win in the National League after beating Eastleigh 2-0 at the Silverlake Stadium.

Billy Bingham opened the scoring five minutes before the break when he let fly from the edge of the box and drove an effort into the bottom corner past keeper Joe McDonnell.

Eastleigh went close to an equaliser 20 minutes from time when veteran striker Tyrone Barnett’s header was inches wide from a corner.

Bromley doubled their advantage after 79 minutes when James Vennings struck a powerful effort from just outside the box which beat McDonnell.

It was a sixth defeat in seven league games for Eastleigh.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Harry and Meghan ‘offer an olive branch’ to Queen in surprise visit to Windsor

world news

Ricketts-led consortium withdraws bid to buy Chelsea

football

Queen expected to miss traditional Easter Sunday service

news