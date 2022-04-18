18 April 2022

Bromley’s play-off hopes dented by draw with Maidenhead

By NewsChain Sport
18 April 2022

Bromley missed a chance to cut the gap on the National League play-off places as they were held to a goalless draw at home to Maidenhead.

Both sides had opportunities to win an evenly-matched game, with Maidenhead having a Nathan Blissett goal ruled out for offside four minutes before half-time.

Bromley goalkeeper Ellery Balcombe, on loan from Brentford, made a fine save to keep out Kane Ferdinand’s header early on while the hosts went close when Louis Dennis’ shot was deflected on to a post.

Maidenhead went close again when Ferdinand headed against the crossbar from a corner midway through the second half but neither side could find a breakthrough.

