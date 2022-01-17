Burnley request postponement of Watford game

Burnley have asked the Premier League to postpone Tuesday’s fixture against Watford due to coronavirus and injury issues.

The Premier League board is due to meet later on Monday to review the application, which comes after the Clarets’ fixture against Leicester on Saturday was called off at Burnley’s request.

A Burnley statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm it has made an application to the Premier League for the postponement of Tuesday night’s match at home to Watford.

“The decision was reluctantly made to submit the application due to a high number of injuries and Covid-19 cases within the squad.”

Saturday was the fourth time this season Burnley had a match called off due to cases of Covid-19, but the first time the request had come from the Turf Moor club.

Tuesday’s fixture had already been rearranged – it was originally due to be played on December 15 but was postponed due to positive cases within the Watford camp.

Burnley last played on January 8, when they were without seven players for the 2-1 FA Cup loss to Championship side Huddersfield, a match which was also missed by manager Sean Dyche and coach Steve Stone following positive tests.

Since then, the Clarets have lost Chris Wood in a surprise transfer to Newcastle – forced on Burnley due to a release clause in the New Zealand striker’s contract – while Ivory Coast international Maxwel Cornet is at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Chris Wood made his Newcastle debut on Saturday (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

Dyche’s side have played only 17 Premier League games, the fewest of any team, and sit bottom of the table after Saturday’s results, three points shy of 17th-placed Watford.

In addition to the Watford match, Burnley’s fixtures against Everton and Aston Villa were postponed last month, while they must still reschedule November’s match against Tottenham, which was called off at short notice due to heavy snow.

Monday’s request comes at a time when several Premier League managers have again raised concerns over the criteria being applied when reviewing applications for postponement, with injuries and players on international duty seemingly being taken into consideration.