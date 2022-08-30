Burnley sign ‘exciting young talent’ Anass Zaroury
Burnley have signed Belgium Under-21 international Anass Zaroury from Charleroi on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
The 21-year-old is Vincent Kompany’s 14th signing of the summer, and the winger is “excited” to move to England.
Zaroury told the Clarets’ website: “It’s the first time I have moved to another country to play football. The project here is clear and I can’t wait to get started here now.”
Kompany added: “Anass is an exciting young talent. He’s a player that can run and work hard for the team, whilst carrying great skill and goal threat.”
