30 August 2022

Burnley sign ‘exciting young talent’ Anass Zaroury

By NewsChain Sport
30 August 2022

Burnley have signed Belgium Under-21 international Anass Zaroury from Charleroi on a four-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old is Vincent Kompany’s 14th signing of the summer, and the winger is “excited” to move to England.

Zaroury told the Clarets’ website: “It’s the first time I have moved to another country to play football. The project here is clear and I can’t wait to get started here now.”

Kompany added: “Anass is an exciting young talent. He’s a player that can run and work hard for the team, whilst carrying great skill and goal threat.”

