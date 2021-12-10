10 December 2021

Burnley wait on Maxwel Cornet ahead of West Ham clash

By NewsChain Sport
10 December 2021

Burnley forward Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Sunday’s Premier League clash with West Ham.

Cornet limped off with a thigh injury during last Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Newcastle and has an outside chance of making the game.

Manager Sean Dyche will make a late decision on defender Ben Mee (shoulder), but full-back Connor Roberts has not trained this week because of illness and is doubtful while striker Ashley Barnes (thigh) and midfielder Dale Stephens (Covid-19) are still out.

West Ham will recall their big guns following their midweek night off.

David Moyes made 11 changes as the Hammers lost 1-0 to Dinamo Zagreb in the Europa League, with their place in the next round already assured.

Aaron Cresswell is a doubt for the trip to Turf Moor, with Kurt Zouma, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks all injured.

Burnley provisional squad: Pope, Taylor, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Roberts, Mee, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cornet, Vydra, Wood, Rodriguez, Lennon, Hennessey, Bardsley, Pieters, Collins, Long.

West Ham provisional squad: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral, Perkins.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Geronimo ‘was killed for absolutely nothing’! Post-mortem tests on alpaca fail to find source of bovine TB

news

Cover up! Masks become mandatory in cinemas, theatres and churches

news

Sienna Miller alleges The Sun ‘leaked’ news of her pregnancy as she settles phone-hacking claim

world news