Callum Davidson happy with St Johnstone squad and hoping for quiet January

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson is not anticipating a busy January transfer window as he is happy with the make-up of his squad.

The Perth club performed major mid-season surgery last winter when they were embroiled in a cinch Premiership relegation battle and then added several new faces in the summer after avoiding the drop.

But with Saints currently in the top six and having welcomed a host of key players back from injury recently, Davidson is not planning any major changes next month.

“We brought a lot of players in the summer and they’ve all performed well,” he said. “We’ve also had Callum Booth, David Wotherspoon, Cammy MacPherson and Tony Gallacher come back in the last month so it’s like having four new players in the team.

“We’ll assess it but I’m pretty happy with where we are. We’ve got more fluidity within the squad. There might be one or two in or one or two out but hopefully it will be a lot quieter than last January.”

Millwall boss Gary Rowett revealed last week that he plans to let on-loan centre-back Alex Mitchell remain with Saints until the end of the season, although Davidson is taking nothing for granted after Danny McNamara was recalled by the Lions two years ago.

“The biggest thing for me with Alex is his enthusiasm to work hard and defend,” said Davidson of the rugged 21-year-old. “You don’t get many defenders who just love defending but he loves making tackles and winning headers.

“There are certain things he can improve, which we think will get him to the next level, probably the Championship in England with Millwall. Hopefully we get to keep him for now.

“We thought we were getting to keep Danny but then he got called back so you always have to prepare for other situations. Millwall are his parent club so we’ll work with them on it.”