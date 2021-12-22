Callum McManaman missing through suspension as Tranmere play host to Barrow
Tranmere will again be without Callum McManaman for the Boxing Day clash with Barrow at Prenton Park.
The winger continues to serve a suspension following his red card against Exeter earlier this month.
Paul Glatzel and Nat Knight-Percival are also unavailable, both due to hamstring injuries.
Micky Mellon’s Rovers, who are fifth in the League Two table, extended their winning run to four matches in the league with the 1-0 victory over Leyton Orient on Saturday.
Barrow midfielder Ollie Banks misses out against his old club as he begins a ban.
Banks is suspended for two games after reaching 10 yellow cards for the season in the 2-0 win over Swindon on December 11.
This will be 19th-placed Barrow’s first league match since then – the clash with Northampton scheduled for Saturday was postponed due to a number of positive coronavirus cases in the Cobblers squad.
Kgosi Ntlhe and Tom Beadling are closing in on returns to action after knee problems, while George Williams and Jamie Devitt are sidelined by a fractured collarbone and hamstring issue respectively.
