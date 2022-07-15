15 July 2022

Cameron Congreve sticks with Swansea

By NewsChain Sport
15 July 2022

Swansea have announced Cameron Congreve has signed a three-year contract extension.

The 18-year-old midfielder will remain with the Swans until at least the summer of 2025.

Over the second half of last season, he made five first-team appearances, starting the last two matches against Nottingham Forest and QPR.

Congreve told Swansea’s official website: “It’s been a great year for me so far and I have been loving every moment of it.

“It has been a really easy transition for me to the first-team set-up, all the boys and the staff have been so welcoming from day one.”

