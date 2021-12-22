22 December 2021

Caoimhin Kelleher proves Liverpool’s shoot-out hero against Leicester

22 December 2021

Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester to send them into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick – having come off the bench to score – but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.

The visitors crumbled under the pressure exerted in the second half having twice cruised into a two-goal lead as Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain briefly made it 2-1 before a brilliant James Maddison strike restored the Foxes’ advantage.

However, the introduction of first-team reinforcements for the second half changed the dynamic as Jota and League Cup specialist Minamino, with his sixth in five appearances, forced a shoot-out.

