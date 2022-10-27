27 October 2022

Cardiff without banned Callum Robinson after derby dismissal

By NewsChain Sport
27 October 2022

Cardiff will be without the suspended Callum Robinson when they take on Rotherham at home on Saturday.

Robinson starts a three-match ban after his red card in last weekend’s 2-0 loss to rivals Swansea.

Defenders Perry Ng and Mahlon Romeo have returned to training but Saturday’s match will come too soon for both.

Forward Isaak Davies is also back in light training after a knee injury but is not expected to return until after the World Cup.

Rotherham will be without Shane Ferguson after a scan showed he has bleeding on his groin.

Grant Hall serves a one-match ban following his fifth yellow card of the season in the midweek draw at Coventry.

There is better news for Ollie Rathbone (hamstring) and Cohen Bramall (cramp) as both men are expected to be fit.

Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring) is upping his rehabilitation and could be back at Burnley in midweek.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Sacked Suella Braverman deserves ‘second chance’ as Home Secretary, says Tory chairman

news

Controversial Suella Braverman returns as Home Secretary, days after dramatic exit

news

Rishi Sunak vows to fix ‘mistakes’ of Liz Truss and warns of ‘economic crisis’

news