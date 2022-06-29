29 June 2022

Carson Pickett first player with limb difference to appear for United States

By NewsChain Sport
29 June 2022

Carson Pickett became the first player with a limb difference to make an appearance for the United States women’s national team when starting the win over Colombia.

The North Carolina Courage defender, 28, was born without a left hand and forearm.

Left-back Pickett played the full match of the 2-0 friendly win at the Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, Utah on Tuesday.

Pickett said on Twitter her debut was a “dream come true”, as the USA continued their preparations for key World Cup and Olympic qualifying fixtures during July.

USA head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters following Tuesday’s match: “Carson did very well in training for us last week.

“With the management of minutes for Emily Fox that we had, we felt like Carson would be a good replacement, and I’m happy that she was able to perform well for 90 minutes.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

William and Kate pay tribute to ‘inspirational’ Deborah James following her death from bowel cancer, aged 40

news

Meghan Markle claims US abortion ruling tells women they ‘don’t matter’

world news

Ghislaine Maxwell speaks to victims in court: I hope my sentence brings you peace and finality

world news