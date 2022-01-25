Celtic new signing Matt O’Riley really excited for his first Old Firm derby

Celtic new signing Matt O’Riley revealed Russell Martin has briefed him on what to expect when the Hoops face their Old Firm rivals next month.

The 21-year-old Englishman, who recently signed from MK Dons on a four-and-a-half-year deal, played under the former Rangers and Scotland defender at the League One club.

Martin played in two defeats to Celtic during his loan spell at Rangers, a 4-0 thumping in the Scottish Cup semi-final at Hampden Park and a 5-0 thrashing at Parkhead in the Premiership.

Ange Postecoglou’s side face Hearts at Tynecastle on Wednesday night before home games against Dundee United and Rangers and O’Riley’s interest in the first Glasgow derby of 2022 has been piqued.

He said: “Russell Martin, the manager of Swansea, he is my old coach, he sent me a nice message, highlighting the importance and magnitude of the club and how ready I need to be.

“When I was at MK Dons he spoke to me about it (the Old Firm game) and said it was one of the craziest things he has been involved in so in that sense I am really excited for it.

“But saying that we have Hearts tomorrow so I am not thinking too much about Rangers just yet but it is a game that I will be looking forward to, definitely.”

Midfielder O’Riley insists he is ready to make his debut as the Hoops contend with injuries to skipper Callum McGregor and Yosuke Ideguchi with David Turnbull also out.

He said: “I feel ready. I have played enough games this season so I think I am in a good place physically and I have had a few days training with the boys so I am feeling good.

“I am training well and preparing well and if I am called upon I will be ready.”