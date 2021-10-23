error code: 1003
23 October 2021

Championship leaders Inverness keep long unbeaten run going with draw at Raith

By NewsChain Sport
23 October 2021

Championship leaders Inverness kept their long unbeaten run going against Raith Rovers as they battled back to draw 1-1.

Rovers, who started the day second and played the entire second period with 10 men, have not beaten Caley Thistle since October 2000.

The hosts had Ross Matthews sent off in first-half stoppage time for a late challenge on Billy McKay.

But they took the lead in the 62nd minute when Dario Zanatta teed up Aidan Connolly to strike home.

Raith goalkeeper Jamie MacDonald denied McKay and Manny Duku but was finally beaten in the 79th minute when Sean Welsh converted Michael Gardyne’s cross.

