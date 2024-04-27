27 April 2024

Charlie Austin bags brace as Swindon and Morecambe share six-goal thriller

By NewsChain Sport
Charlie Austin scored twice as Swindon and Morecambe played out an exciting 3-3 draw in the final game of the season.

The Robins went ahead after just five minutes when Sean McGurk whipped in a free-kick from the right on to the head of Austin to nod home.

But the lead didn’t last long as Cameron Smith put in a low ball that made it through to Joe Adams, whose shot took a big deflection to wrong-foot goalkeeper Jack Bycroft and crawl in.

Morecambe made it 2-1 six minutes later when Adam Fairclough got in down the right and picked out Charlie Brown. His shot was blocked and flicked off his heel back to the 16-year-old toscore his first senior goal.

Austin was at the double in a crazy first half as Frazer Blake-Tracy darted into the middle and slipped through the 34-year-old to tuck beyond the goalkeeper.

After the break, substitute Dawson Devoy swung a cross in for Williams Kokolo to power home but Smith levelled with a fierce strike four minutes from time.

