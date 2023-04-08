Chelsea condemn ‘unacceptable’ homophobic chanting during match at Wolves
Chelsea and the Premier League have condemned homophobic chanting heard during the team’s 1-0 defeat to Wolves at Molineux.
The stadium announcer at Molineux issued warnings to fans about homophobic abuse more than once as Chelsea supporters were targeted for the second weekend in a row following chanting by Aston Villa fans on London’s transport network last Saturday.
A statement from the club said: “Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour totally unacceptable. It condemns the homophobic chanting by some home fans at Molineux this afternoon.
“Chelsea will continue to work closely with Chelsea Pride and the broader football community to eradicate these vile chants from our game.”
The Premier League added: “The homophobic chanting heard at the Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Chelsea fixture today has no place in football or society.
“The Premier League condemns all forms of discrimination. Football is for everyone.”
