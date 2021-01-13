Chelsea striker Charlie Brown joins MK Dons

MK Dons have signed striker Charlie Brown from Chelsea.

The 21-year-old, a product of Ipswich’s youth system, moved to Chelsea in 2016 and scored 53 goals in 108 games for the club’s under-18, under-19 and under-23 sides.

He had a loan spell last season with Belgian second-division side Royale Union SG, making three appearances.

“I’m over the moon to be here,” Brown told the club website.

“This is an opportunity I’ve been waiting for and I can’t wait to get on the pitch and show the fans what I can do.

“The gaffer has got a really strong plan for the team and I’m really excited to be a part of that and have the opportunity to help the club get to where it wants to be.

“I’ve seen the way the team plays, with a lot of possession and creating a lot of chances for the strikers. It’s going to be up to me to finish those chances off and I’ll be looking to do that as often as I can.”

Manager Russell Martin said: “Charlie is someone we’ve been monitoring for a while now and, when it transpired that we could sign him, we jumped at the chance.

“He’s shown a lot of intent to come and play for MK Dons, turning down some more lucrative offers because he believes in what we’re doing here.

“I believe the way we play and the culture we’re building will suit him really well. He’s scored a lot of goals at youth level, but I believe we can improve him even further.

“In the long term, he’s going to be a very, very good signing for the football club and I’m confident, once we get him up to speed, he will help us in the short term as well.”