27 January 2022

Cheltenham without Sean Long for visit of League One leaders Wigan

By NewsChain Sport
27 January 2022

Sean Long is out for Cheltenham’s clash with League One leaders Wigan.

The full-back suffered a groin injury early in the 1-0 defeat at Rotherham on Saturday.

Charlie Raglan is fit and striker Alfie May should also shake off a knock after coming off against the Millers.

George Lloyd and Ellis Chapman remain out for Michael Duff’s Robins.

Callum Lang could miss several crucial Wigan games after suffering a side strain.

The forward sustained the injury last week and missed the 3-2 win over Gillingham.

Curtis Tilt is available after turning his loan move from Rotherham into a permanent 18-month deal.

Jordan Cousins, Scott Smith and Charlie Wyke are long-term absentees.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Prince Andrew ‘demands jury trial’ in civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre

world news

Damning email surfaces suggesting PM ‘authorised’ Afghanistan evacuation of animal charity despite earlier denials

world news

Thousands sign petition demanding driver who mowed down knife attacker should not be charged with murder

news