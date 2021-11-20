20 November 2021

Chesterfield restore three-point lead with win at Solihull

By NewsChain Sport
20 November 2021

Chesterfield restored their three-point lead at the top of the National League with a 2-0 win at Solihull

The hosts were reduced to 10 men after 27 minutes when Kyle Storer was sent off for a hefty challenge on Luke Croll.

Nine minutes later Chesterfield grabbed the lead when Alex Whittle played a one-two with Kabongo Tshimanga and slotted the ball home.

Tshimanga then registered his 16th goal in 16 games for the Spireites with an angled finish on the stroke of half-time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Camilla: Charles and I still have ‘snap in our celery’ despite being in our 70s

news

Another U-turn by Boris? Johnson will change track on rail plan, former chancellor predicts

news

It’s been two weeks, where is she? White House fears over Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai

tennis