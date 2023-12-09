09 December 2023

Chris Sze sees goal disallowed as Wigan share spoils with Lincoln

By NewsChain Sport
09 December 2023

Wigan and Lincoln cancelled each other out in a Sky Bet League One clash at the DW Stadium that was devoid of almost any goalmouth action or excitement.

Jonny Smith, making his first league start for Wigan, almost fluked a goal early on when his inswinging corner from the right caught out Lincoln goalkeeper Lukas Jensen.

At the other end, Sam Tickle made a simple save from Ethan Hamilton’s long-range effort as both defences dominated.

Wigan had a scare when skipper Callum Lang went down clutching his knee after a block tackle, but he was able to continue after treatment.

A swift break from Wigan saw Stephen Humphrys ride a foul and play the ball across to Lang, who teed up Smith whose shot was high and wide.

Lincoln threatened at the start of the second half when, after a scramble in the home box, the ball was flicked behind for a corner as TJ Eyoma tried to prod the ball home.

Wigan thought they had found a winner with five minutes to go when Jordan Jones’ cross was spilled by Jensen and substitute Chris Sze fired home from close range. But the referee whistled for a foul on the goalkeeper, much to Wigan’s anger with Callum McManaman booked for his protests.

