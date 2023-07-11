Clinton Lancaster named Aberdeen Women manager

Aberdeen Women have appointed Clinton Lancaster as their new manager.

The former Watford Women head coach is the Dons’ first ever full-time women’s team boss.

Director of football Steven Gunn told Aberdeen’s official website that the appointment of Clinton is an important milestone.

He said: “After an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted that Clinton is joining Aberdeen FC as our first ever full-time women’s team manager.

“Clinton is an experienced and qualified coach, manager and teacher who has been passionate and excited about the opportunity to drive the women’s game forward at our club.

“Having a wealth of experience in women’s and girl’s football, and player development, Clinton has enjoyed promotions with both Crystal Palace and Watford in his previous roles.

“We feel he has all the qualities required to build on the good work that has already been undertaken at Aberdeen FC over the last four seasons.”

Lancaster is looking forward to leading Aberdeen into a new era.

He said: “When I spoke to the club, I could really see their vision for the team, and the wider project of developing the women’s football programme here at Aberdeen.

“I can see where the club wants to position itself going forward and that is something I was excited to be a part of.

“Despite being based down south, I am aware of the size of this club, and of course of the women’s league in Scotland.

“It’s a really competitive league and ultimately, we want to continue to build on the great work carried out in recent seasons, but the aim is to become more competitive and challenge ourselves to deliver success.”