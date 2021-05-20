Club América make a fan's dream come true

By NewsChain Sport
12:26pm, Thu 20 May 2021
Amada Osuna lives in the region of Sinaloa in a house painted with Club América’s colours in honour of one of his sons, who passed away. He was a great América fan and his mother, previously uninterested in football, started to share that passion with him. However, she had never had the chance to travel to watch their favourite team play live. In May 2021, Club América made her dream come true and Amada was able to attend a game at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

