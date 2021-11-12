12 November 2021

Colby Bishop banned for Accrington’s clash with Plymouth

By NewsChain Sport
12 November 2021

Accrington striker Colby Bishop is suspended for the visit of Plymouth.

The 25-year-old has been banned for three matches after being sent off in last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Port Vale.

Sean McConville has returned to training after missing two matches through illness.

Fellow midfielder David Morgan is doubtful after injuring an ankle in training while Joe Pritchard and Matt Butcher remain sidelined with strains.

International call-ups mean Plymouth boss Ryan Lowe faces making changes.

Defender Brendan Galloway is away with Zimbabwe while striker Luke Jephcott is with Wales Under-21s’ squad.

Macaulay Gillesphey looks set to replace to Galloway for the next two matches, his first start in a month.

Kieran Agard and Jordon Garrick are competing to partner Ryan Hardie up front.

