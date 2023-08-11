Completing early transfer business could boost Arsenal title bid – Mikel Arteta

Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal could hold an advantage of their Premier League rivals after getting their summer transfer business done early.

The Gunners spent over £200million to land Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice before the middle of July, with all three joining Arteta’s squad for the pre-season tour of the United States.

The PA news agency understands a loan deal for Brentford goalkeeper David Raya will be announced later on Friday but – barring any late changes – there will be no other incomings planned in the current window.

Arsenal, who beat Manchester City on penalties to win the Community Shield last weekend, begin their league campaign at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

While the futures of the likes of Tottenham striker Harry Kane and sought-after Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo may be sorted by then, for Arteta, getting his new faces in early is a bonus.

“I think it definitely helps, especially for the player and getting to the environment and getting set,” he said.

“Also for the coaches it is important, for the media, for the commercial for the clubs as well, especially when you go on tour to be certain and have the players you are going to have for the season so it was something very positive for us.

“We’ve done it and we had the intention to do it, sometimes it is possible, sometimes it is not.

“But we tried our best and we just have to focus on what we can do, the reasons we have done it and maximise the resources we have.”

Arsenal led the way at the top of the Premier League for much of last season before being reeled in by City, eventually finishing five points adrift in second place.

While they were seen as surprise challengers, this season Arsenal will be considered among the favourites to challenge Pep Guardiola’s men.

Asked if there would be more pressure on his players as a result, Arteta added: “I think it is excitement, this is where we want to be and building a team that has the belief and the quality to be fighting for those places.

“The competition this year is going to be even harder than last year, you see a lot of teams and the movements they have made and you have to expect something different from them.

“So we have to be much better still than last year and this is the way we are preparing, to seek for that.

“The reality is that in football you have to be at your best on the day and it’s only about today and tomorrow and training the way we want to play and increasing the probability of winning that game by earning the right to do that.”