09 April 2022

Connor Lemonheigh-Evans nets treble as Torquay hammer Notts County

By NewsChain Sport
09 April 2022

Notts County’s Vanarama National League play-off push suffered a setback after a 5-1 defeat at Torquay, where Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored a hat-trick.

The Gulls, chasing a third straight victory, struck twice in the space of five minutes early in the first half through midfielder Armani Little and Welshman Lemonheigh-Evans.

County captain Kyle Wootton eventually pulled a goal back with 16 minutes left.

Lemonheigh-Evans, though, made sure of the points in the 77th minute when he slotted in again from close range and then completed his treble with five minutes to go before Little added a fifth in stoppage time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Boris Johnson meets President Zelensky in Kyiv

world news

Tennis legend Boris Becker faces jail for moving cash from business account after bankruptcy

news

Murderer of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa jailed for at least 36 years for sexually motivated attack

news