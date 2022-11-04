Connor Scully double earns Cove Rangers win
Connor Scully continued his scoring form with a brace as Cove Rangers beat Queen’s Park 2-0 at Balmoral Stadium.
Scully put the hosts ahead in the third minute, volleying in following a cross from Luis Longstaff.
He then wrapped up the victory by adding another strike with 14 minutes of normal time remaining, his seventh goal in as many games.
Jim McIntyre’s men remain eighth in the cinch Championship, now five points better off than ninth-placed Hamilton, while Owen Coyle’s Queen’s Park, who would have gone second if they had avoided defeat, drop a place to fourth.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox