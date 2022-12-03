Connor Wickham on the spot as 10-man Forest Green sink Cambridge
Ten-man Forest Green moved off the foot of the League One table with a dramatic 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Cambridge.
Striker Connor Wickham sealed the win from the spot in the third minute of stoppage time with his ninth goal of the season after Myles Peart-Harris was fouled by former Rovers midfielder Paul Digby.
Rovers defender Corey O’Keeffe picked up a second yellow card as United protested the decision.
Striker Josh March kept his hot streak going in the 37th minute to give Rovers the lead.
Midfielder Dylan McGeouch whipped in a cross from the left flank and March darted between two defenders to claim his third goal in three games with a stooping header from six yards.
Cambridge thought they had grabbed a draw in the 89th minute when substitute Saikou Janneh scored his second goal in two games.
But Rovers goalkeeper Luke McGee still needed to acrobatically tip over a header from opposite number Will Mannion when the stopper came forward for a corner in the closing moments.
