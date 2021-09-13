Connor Wickham signs short-term deal at Preston

Connor Wickham has joined Preston on a short-term deal until January 13, the club have announced.

The 28-year-old striker has been training with the Championship outfit for the last few weeks after being released by Crystal Palace during the summer.

Wickham said on Preston’s official website: “It’s taken a little bit longer than I would have liked, having been around when the boys have been involved in games and watching their preparation and not being able to prepare the same way as what they are.

“But I’m just happy that it’s done now and I can kind of put that behind me and start to look to the future now. I was thankful that the club gave me the opportunity to come in in the first place and train and get my fitness back.

“I sat down and had a good few chats with the manager (Frankie McAvoy) over the course of the three weeks and I feel like we’re going to be in a good place mutually that I’ve got to prove and show the right to get in the team, but hopefully it’s going to work out well.”

Wickham played for Preston in a Central League game against Walsall last week.

Lilywhites boss McAvoy said: “We’re delighted. He’s worked really hard since we got him in.

“He came in and just looked a wee bit off the pace, but that was to be expected. He’s worked extremely hard through training sessions, some games in-house and obviously we got the opportunity to see him against Walsall.

“He’s shown that he’s got something to offer. It’s going to take a wee bit of time to be honest, but we’ve been fair and honest with him through the process and I’m now happy to add him to the squad. Hopefully he can kick on and become a part of us going forward.”

Former Ipswich and Sunderland forward Wickham was at Palace for six years, which included a loan spell with Sheffield Wednesday in 2019-20.