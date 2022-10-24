24 October 2022

Conor Bradley returns to contention as Bolton host Burton in League One

By NewsChain Sport
24 October 2022

Bolton have no fresh injury concerns ahead of the visit of Burton.

Wanderers battled back from two goals behind to beat Accrington 3-2 Saturday and boss Ian Evatt may want to stick with a winning formula.

Conor Bradley is available after the Liverpool loanee missed the weekend win through suspension.

Josh Sheehan was an unused substitute as he recovers from a minor back issue while Eoin Toal (thigh) is out.

Burton also go into the game on the back of a win as the Sky Bet League One strugglers saw off Cheltenham.

Brewers manager Dino Maamria is unlikely to welcome back any injured faces before the trip north.

Ciaran Gilligan’s hamstring injury and a hip issue for Corrie Ndaba leaves the pair sidelined.

Sam Winnall could come into contention, however, having been forced off with a knock in the draw with Morecambe last weekend.

