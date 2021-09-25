Conor Chaplin goal pegs back Wednesday and earns Ipswich a point

Conor Chaplin got Ipswich’s equaliser (Simon Marper/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:29pm, Sat 25 Sep 2021
Substitute Conor Chaplin’s 90th minute goal rescued a 1-1 draw against Sheffield Wednesday in a pulsating Sky Bet League One clash at Portman Road.

The visitors took the lead in the first half through a brilliant volley by Dennis Adeniran – but Chaplin levelled at the end.

Bonne had a wonderful opportunity to give Ipswich an early lead but with just Wednesday goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell to beat he shot tamely at him.

Wes Burns had the ball in the back of the net in the 20th minute following a slick move involving Scott Fraser and Bonne – but he was ruled offside.

Seven minutes later the visitors took the lead when Adeniran chested the ball down and sent a dipping volley past Vaclav Hladky.

Referee Andy Davies turned down what appeared to be a foul in the penalty area on Liam Palmer by Matt Penney and Macauley Bonne’s low shot was kept out by Peacock-Farrell before Town equalised in the dying moments.

Peacock-Farrell was at fault for the goal. He was robbed by Bonne, who pulled the ball back for Scott Fraser to square to Chaplin, who steered the ball into the net.

