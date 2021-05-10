Conor McGregor claims he had talks to buy shares in Celtic

By NewsChain Sport
10:26am, Mon 10 May 2021
Conor McGregor claims he had talks over acquiring Celtic shares from Dermot Desmond.

The mixed martial arts star made the revelation in a question-and-answer session on Twitter.

The Irishman has previously been pictured in a Celtic shirt given to him by Kieran Tierney.

After being asked by a fan whether he was “actually going to buy Manchester United”, McGregor said: “A conversation came up regarding Celtic first to be honest. To acquire shares from Dermot Desmond.

“I am certainly interested in acquiring a sports team at some stage! Both Celtic and Man United are teams I like for sure. But I am open. I feel I could do big things for a club.”

Principal shareholder Desmond, who first invested in Celtic in the 1990s, declared in March that his shares were not for sale.

