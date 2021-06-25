Coventry appoint Dennis Lawrence as first-team coach

Dennis Lawrence has joined Mark Robins' coaching set-up at Coventry (PA Archive)
11:48am, Fri 25 Jun 2021
Coventry have announced the appointment of Dennis Lawrence as first-team coach.

The 46-year-old former Trinidad and Tobago boss will join the Sky Blues before the start of pre-season training, which begins next week.

Speaking to the club’s website, manager Mark Robins said: “I am delighted to welcome Dennis to the club as first-team coach.

“As well as having had a successful playing career, Dennis is a top coach who will complement the existing coaching structure and we look forward to working with him.”

