05 August 2022

Coventry v Rotherham clash in doubt over playing surface concerns

By NewsChain Sport
05 August 2022

Coventry’s Sky Bet Championship match against Rotherham has been placed in doubt after it was confirmed a pitch inspection will take place on Saturday evening.

The Sky Blues are due to stage their first home match of the new season against the Millers on Sunday afternoon.

But the playing surface has been affected by the Commonwealth Games rugby sevens being staged there.

A statement read: “Coventry can confirm that there will be a pitch inspection at the Coventry Building Society Arena at 6pm on Saturday, ahead of our home game against Rotherham.

“Concerns have been raised regarding the condition of the pitch at the Arena and there will be an inspection by a senior referee.

“We will keep supporters updated following this inspection on Saturday.”

Coventry opened their campaign with a 1-1 draw at newly-promoted Sunderland last weekend, while Rotherham also began their season by taking a point, from a 1-1 draw against Swansea.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

People encouraged to snitch on neighbours who flout hosepipe ban

news

Royal family wish Meghan Markle happy birthday as she turns 41

world news

Ticket sales for Lionesses’ Wembley friendly against the US top 65,000 in under 24 hours

football