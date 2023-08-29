Crewe pay penalty as they bow out of Carabao Cup to rivals Port Vale
Crewe missed all four spot-kicks as they crashed out 2-0 on penalties to local rivals Port Vale in the Carabao Cup after the Staffordshire derby ended goalless in normal time.
It was a horror show for the visitors at Vale Park as Elliott Nevitt blasted over the bar before Connor Ripley produced a good save to keep out Chris Long’s penalty.
Rio Adebisi rattled the bar and Joel Tabiner’s miss ended their misery.
Thomas Sang failed with Vale’s third spot-kick after James Wilson and Oliver Arblaster scored the first two.
The hosts had the majority of the chances but couldn’t break down the Railwaymen inside 90 minutes.
Adebisi wasted a great chance to fire the visitors ahead as he poked over from close range.
Down the other end, Crewe goalkeeper Harvey Davies produced a good save to keep out Alex Iacovitti’s header at the back post.
Vale made a triple change to try and force a result but saw former Manchester United man Wilson’s audacious effort barely trouble Davies.
The Crewe stopper once again frustrated Wilson after Sheffield United loanee Arblaster found the striker.
Arblaster’s long-range strike flew just over the bar with five minutes to go before penalties decided the outcome.
