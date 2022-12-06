06 December 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo dropped to Portugal bench for World Cup clash with Switzerland

By NewsChain Sport
06 December 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo was dropped to the bench for Portugal’s World Cup last-16 clash with Switzerland.

The 37-year-old left Manchester United last month under a cloud and has cast a shadow over Fernando Santos’ side during their time in Qatar, too.

Portugal head coach Santos was unhappy with the veteran’s reaction to being substituted towards the end of Friday’s 2-1 loss to South Korea.

Ronaldo said his frustration was aimed at an opposing player.

