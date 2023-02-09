Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals for Al Nassr (Mike Egerton/PA)
09 February 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches career milestone with four-goal haul for Al Nassr

By NewsChain Sport
09 February 2023

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four goals to help Al Nassr secure a 4-0 win against Al Wehda in the Saudi Pro League.

The 38-year-old scored twice in each half to send his side top of the table and also reach a milestone 500 league goals in the process.

His tally takes into account all the goals scored throughout his career with previous clubs Sporting Lisbon, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus.

Ronaldo joined Al Nassr in December 2022 on a reported £177million-a-year contract lasting until 2025.

The move came after his contract with United was cancelled following a controversial interview in which he was critical of the club and officials.

His four goals on Thursday saw Al Nassr move top of the table, above Al Shabab on goal difference.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

King tells of concern for Zelensky and Ukrainian people at historic audience

news

Newborn baby rescued after mother gives birth while buried in quake debris

world news

Earthquake becomes deadliest in a decade as death toll passes 9,000

world news