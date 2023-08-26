26 August 2023

Dagenham and Redbridge up and running with win over Barnet

By NewsChain Sport
26 August 2023

Dagenham and Redbridge saw off Barnet 1-0 to earn their first win of the season.

Both teams had a few chances throughout, but it was Dagenham who looked like opening the scoring, Sam Ling going close from a 62nd-minute corner.

Zak Brunt hit back for Barnet, having a go from the edge of the box in the 73rd minute but curling his effort wide.

However the scoring was finally in the 87th minute when Nik Tavares got a shot away that went in off Barnet defender Nicke Kabamba.

