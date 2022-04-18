18 April 2022

Dagenham stay in play-off hunt with victory at Aldershot

By NewsChain Sport
18 April 2022

Dagenham maintained their play-off chase with a 2-0 win at Aldershot.

Junior Morias’ fifth goal in three games and Mauro Vilhete’s strike left the Daggers two points adrift of the National League’s top seven.

The damage was done by two goals in eight first-half minutes for the visitors.

Morias gave them a 27th-minute lead when he linked with Vilhete and lifted the ball over goalkeeper Ethan Ross.

Eight minutes later Myles Weston’s cross was missed by Morias and fell to Vilhete who converted from 12 yards.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Fresh allegations emerge about Boris Johnson’s involvement in partygate

news

Harry and Meghan ‘offer an olive branch’ to Queen in surprise visit to Windsor

world news

Ricketts-led consortium withdraws bid to buy Chelsea

football