Dan Holman strikes late as Torquay end Yeovil’s unbeaten home run
Dan Holman’s late strike gave Torquay a 2-1 win at Yeovil
The hosts looked like they would extend their long unbeaten home run when Jordan Barnett opened the scoring after 66 minutes.
However, Connor Lemonheigh-Evans equalised before Holman struck in the 89th minute to inflict a first loss on the Glovers at Huish Park since October 9.
It was a fourth victory in five league games for Torquay as they try to repeat last season’s promotion challenge.
