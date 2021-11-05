Daniel Farke’s Norwich record speaks for itself, says Brentford’s Thomas Frank

Brentford manager Thomas Frank believes the work done by his Norwich counterpart speaks for itself ahead of a Premier League clash between the teams on Saturday.

Frank has yet to record a win over Daniel Farke’s Norwich in four matches between the teams since the Danish coach took the helm at the west London club.

However, despite Norwich’s record against the Bees, they remain without a win in the top flight this season and are rooted to the foot of the table with just two points from the opening 10 games.

Last year it was a different story, the Canaries topped the Championship table and were 10 points clear of Brentford, who had to secure qualification through the play-offs.

“You need to look at the work Daniel has done – it speaks for itself,” Frank said.

“I think it’s up to every club, if they believe in the manager, sometimes it goes up and down – like the stock market. I would stick with him, no matter what happens this year.”

On the game itself, he added: “(We’re) very aware that it’s going to be another difficult game and I understand that the Norwich game is in a bracket of games that is not Liverpool or Chelsea or Arsenal that we faced at home, and I know we had good performances and won one, drew one and lost one but I just know it’s going to be a difficult game in a different way.”

Brentford currently sit in 12th place with three wins, including an opening-day victory over Arsenal, but have lost their last three league matches against Burnley, Chelsea and Leicester, and Frank believes his side could have had more points.

“Of course, you’re going into the league and we want to finish high as possible,” the Bees boss said.

“It’s been a good start, especially if you look at the performances. Eighteen good halves out of 20, that’s good and that’s why we have that many points, actually I think we should have more points if you look at the stats and performances.

” I think in that aspect, I’m a little bit disappointed we’re not higher but I am very aware we have been unlucky with injuries.”