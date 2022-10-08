Danny Cowley annoyed after profligate Portsmouth held by Fleetwood

Portsmouth head coach Danny Cowley was left frustrated after his side’s winless run was extended to three games by a 1-1 draw at home to Fleetwood.

Carlos Mendes Gomes scored his first Fleetwood goal as Scott Brown’s side came from behind to earn a point at Fratton Park after Josh Koroma had opened the scoring.

Cowley said: “It was a frustrating afternoon for us. We started well with a very good goal and should have had a second soon after.

“But the referee decided to bring the free-kick back and he continued to do that all afternoon. It slowed the game right down, which suited Fleetwood.

“We got complete dominance of the game in the first half, yet managed to let them back into the game.

“A mis-timed cross ends up with the ball in the net. We lost two contacts from the cross, which you just can’t do.

“Even at one all, we had chance after chance after chance up to half-time.

“In the second half we hit the bar and we lost our rhythm and connection after that. Fleetwood slowed the game down which made things frustrating.”

Pompey took the lead with just seven minutes played when Owen Dale teed up Huddersfield loanee Koroma to net his second goal in three games from 20 yards.

Fleetwood hit back just eight minutes later when Mendes Gomes marked his injury return by powering home from point-blank range.

Pompey had chances to restore their advantage before half-time but neither top scorer Colby Bishop nor Koroma could find the net.

Shaun Rooney could have put Fleetwood ahead on 63 minutes but saw his shot blocked.

Marlon Pack came close to scoring a winner 10 minutes from time for Pompey but his 30-yard strike was kept out by the crossbar.

The result means Pompey have failed to win any of their last three games after a flying start to the season.

Fleetwood manager Brown said: “We’re very pleased with the draw.

“I think it showed the players’ mentality to have gone one down after seven minutes and to be back in the game eight minutes later.

“A lot of teams coming here, having gone one down so early, would have seen the game over at half time.

“But the lads were exceptional under pressure and the last-ditch contacts were great.

“We had a game three days ago, also away from home, so we haven’t been able to train that much but the players have dealt with it.

“We worked on the whole structure of the team during the summer and it is paying off in terms of the number of goals we have been conceding.”