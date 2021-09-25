Danny Cowley feels the frustration after late Charlton goal pegs back Portsmouth

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley rued missed opportunities as Josh Davison’s late equaliser ensured an entertaining match against Charlton at The Valley finished 2-2.

Ronan Curtis gave the visitors the lead in the sixth minute with a terrific curling effort before Sean Clare equalised just after half-time.

Portsmouth regained the advantage through Marcus Harness with 18 minutes remaining– but after missing numerous chances to put the game to bed, Cowley’s men were punished when Davison tapped home from Corey Blackett-Taylor’s cross in the the 88th minute.

Cowley said: “I thought it was a brilliant game, to be honest.

“We thought we had a really good dominance in the first half. I felt we had complete control really.

“When you’re away from home and have that dominance you need to convert the chances you make. Because I thought we made some good ones.

“We’re disappointed with the way we came out in the second half because it’s the second time we’ve conceded a goal just after half-time. A needless goal as well.

“But we probably created enough chances to win three matches away from home. And we didn’t take them.

“I think we played well today. But I don’t want to be that team that plays well and doesn’t win.

“We’ve gone in the lead twice and been pegged back twice…it’s hard for us to take at the moment because I thought we did an awful lot of things right today and the effort and attitude was exceptional.”

The draw sees Portsmouth rise to 10th place in Sky Bet League One, a solitary point outside of the play-off spots.

Meanwhile, Charlton are still stuck in the relegation zone on six points – although it could have been even worse but for Davison’s late effort.

Reflecting on an eventful encounter, Charlton manager Nigel Adkins praised his side’s courage to equalise twice.

He said: “It was a good game, we’ve responded in the right manner. Gone behind early doors but the players have responded in a really good manner.

“But from my point of view, we gave a bad goal away, changed shape – which I think is important.

“The Valley was rocking, (it was a) fantastic atmosphere. Our players have shown great spirit again, we’re having a right good go for each other.

“We’ve conceded a second goal where we’ve had the ball in their attacking third, so we’ve been done on the counter-attack.

“But (there was) great spirit amongst all the players, we’re disappointed we haven’t got three points, I’m sure they’re disappointed they haven’t got three points as well.”