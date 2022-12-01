Danny Mayor could make long-awaited Plymouth return against Port Vale
Plymouth welcome back Danny Mayor for Friday’s visit of Port Vale.
The winger has been sidelined for two months with a calf injury but has trained fully this week and is in contention to start for the Sky Bet League One leaders.
Defender James Wilson is also fit and available after sitting out the draw with Burton two weeks ago because of an ankle problem.
Dan Scarr is on track to return from his thigh injury against Cambridge next weekend but Finn Azaz (broken ankle), James Bolton (foot) and Conor Grant (thigh) are still out.
Port Vale welcome back top scorer Ellis Harrison.
The striker sat out the last league game against Charlton a fortnight ago through suspension after being booked for the fifth time this season.
Vale boss Darrell Clarke gave his players some time off over the last two weeks to allow them to rest and recharge.
Funso Ojo (hamstring) and Jamie Proctor (hip) are set to remain sidelined.
